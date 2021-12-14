12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 8 great desserts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re ready to make something sweet and amazing, this Iist is for you!

5-ingredient ginger shortcakes - These easy biscuits are gently sweetened and flavored by the addition of sugar and ginger. They’re wonderful as the base of shortcake desserts, but also are delicious on their own.

Secret ingredient cinnamon cookies - You’ll be surprised, but you’ll love them!

Pumpkin blondies with white chocolate chips - These chewy blondies are easy to make, and are so delicious.

Pumpkin spice poke cake with pecans - It’s fun to make poke cakes! They’re so easy and they’re decadent and delicious.

Peanut butter blondies with chocolate chunks - They are dense, chewy, and the edges are cookie-like, with just a bit of crispness. The flavor of peanut butter is perfect, and biting into the chocolate chunks gives an extra punch of flavor. Perfect.

Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze - This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off perfectly. It’s great for dessert or for breakfast.

No-bake peanut butter pie - For peanut butter lovers, as well as for those who don’t like to bake but want to make a pie. This one’s for you!

Banana pudding poke cake - Banana pudding fans will rejoice over this cake.

BONUS RECIPES:

5-ingredient cookies with cranberries and white chocolate

Turtle cookie bars

