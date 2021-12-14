Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan CPA announces run for Texas Comptroller

Janet Dudding
Janet Dudding(Janet Dudding)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Janet Dudding, a Bryan CPA and former candidate for State House in District 14, has announced her bid for State Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Dudding began her career in the office of then-Mississippi State Auditor Ray Mabus where she investigated white-collar crime.

“Texas state government is a $200 billion-a-year enterprise, and Glenn Hegar — the person making sure the system stays honest — is a part of the system itself,” Dudding said. “We need a Comptroller who is truly independent, who will keep a watchful eye on every nickel taxpayers send to Austin, and who will make sure the government stays accountable to the people we serve.”

Dudding and her husband moved to Bryan-College Station after Hurricane Katrina destroyed her hometown of Bay-Waveland, Mississippi in 2005. She served as College Station’s budget manager and then as assistant director of finance. She moved back to her home state to oversee the post-Katrina financial recovery, shore up cash reserves and rehire the municipal workforce. Upon returning to Bryan-College Station she began work at Texas A&M.

Currently, Dudding is treasurer of College Station Noon Lions Club, on the Executive Board of the Brazos County Branch of the NAACP, president of the Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley, and a member of the Bryan Rotary Club, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Governmental Financial Officers Association of Texas, the Texas A&M Women’s Club, the A&M Garden Club, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley African American Museum and Brazos County Retired School Personnel.

Her and her husband James are members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan.

