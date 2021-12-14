Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - No relief in sight for entities such as cities, counties, school districts and law enforcement  in orders to fill their fleet vehicle inventory. The wait can be upwards of a year or longer.

Public Works director in Nacogdoches Cary Walker has ordered six vehicles and told to wait a year for delivery. Even longer for specialized work equipment like bulldozers and bucket trucks.

Walker says there’s not a bucket truck to be found to rent, let alone buy.

Fleet Manager at Tipton Ford Ray Mitchum is advising his customers to ‘baby’ their fleets as replacement any time soon is doubtful.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum interviewed both men on how managers thinking outside the box in keeping departments running as vehicles age.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

