Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank seeks volunteers for Lufkin food distribution event

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a special holiday food distribution next week but it needs additional volunteers to make it happen.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin at 1200 Ellen Trout Dr., the organization will hold a drive-thru food distribution event. Organizers said they are in need of about 35 additional volunteers to help from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

H-E-B Grocery Company will frozen holiday meals for the event and the East Texas Food Bank will also offer fresh produce while supplies last. Please note that anyone picking up food for someone else, a handwritten note with the following information must be presented: name, address, number of people in household and monthly income.

If you wish to volunteer, visit the food bank’s website DETRC.org and click on “volunteer.” There are also volunteer opportunities at the Deep East Texas Resource Center.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Alabama-Coushatta tribe attempts to save gaming with U.S. Supreme Court filing
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,839 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
WEBXTRA: East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
Five Earl Campbell Tyler Rose finalists named