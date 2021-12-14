First Alert: Remaining warm and humid before we eye our next cold front and storm threat this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the southerly winds in place this week, temperatures will be back to trending well above seasonal norms for mid-December in East Texas.

Wake-up lows will be in the middle 60′s with daytime highs soaring to near the 80-degree mark. That will lead to overnight lows running twenty-five degrees above average while the daytime highs average about fifteen-to-twenty degrees above their normal high for this time of year.

These warming temperatures will come despite the fact we will not see much in the way of sunshine this week. Outside of a few sprinkles or very spotty showers, the weather should not be overly active this week.

On Thursday, our rain odds will go up to 30% as a cold front nearing the Intestate 20-corridor may provide enough lift to give us slightly better coverage that day. However, this first front will end up stalling out to our north, which means we continue to stay warm in the Piney Woods.

Our next big storm system and cold front will then greet us this upcoming weekend, or four days from now. On Saturday, a cold frontal passage will lead to a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms as temperatures come down into the 60′s.

This cold front will usher in cooler air for Sunday as northerly winds rule the day. However, instead of clearing out, we may see an area of low-pressure move overhead, giving us a chilly rain for the second half of the weekend. If this scenario were to pan out, then we could be in store for wet weather and temperatures just barely getting into the 50′s, making for a damp, raw day in East Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.