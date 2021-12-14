Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community

By 14 News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man said he received a text from his mother shortly before she lost her life in a tornado.

It said, “I Love You.”

Billy West of Madisonville told WFIE it was the last communication he would ever have from her.

West said his mother, Marcia Hall, and her sister, Carol Grisham, were in Hall’s home when the tornado hit Dawson Springs Friday night.

He rushed to the neighborhood and saw that his mother’s house was gone, but he could not find her or his aunt until the next morning.

“We found them Saturday morning, probably 75-100 feet away from the house together,” West said.

West said the foundation was all that was left of the house, and a car was sitting where the kitchen was.

“I think sometimes, I think, ‘Mom, if y’all had just got in the car versus the house,’ she may have been here, but God only knows,” West said.

West’s brother and stepsister were standing over the rubble of their mother’s home, trying to process the same nightmare that so many families face in Kentucky after the tornado outbreak claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Dawson Springs caused EF-3 damage at a minimum.

