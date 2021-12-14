East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Dense fog has developed overnight and areas of mist and drizzle will be likely this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few isolated showers into the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Warm again tomorrow with more clouds than sun. By Thursday, chances for rain including some thunderstorms will increase across East Texas. The chance for rain drops some on Friday but this weekend those rain chances increase again. A cold front arrives on Saturday and brings rain for most of the day along with much cooler temperatures. The rain now looks to end Sunday by afternoon but clouds may not clear until early next week.

