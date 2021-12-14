Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was killed in a crash Monday evening while attempting to cross a roadway on foot, according to the NPD traffic division.

The Nacogdoches Police Department reports responding to the crash at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of North St. 

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in the roadway that had been struck by a 2007 Chevy pickup that had been traveling northbound on North St.

The victim was identified as Eddie Simmons, 67 years of age, from Nacogdoches. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the pickup is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Alabama-Coushatta tribe attempts to save gaming with U.S. Supreme Court filing
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Fog and drizzle this morning
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
RAW: Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting suspect
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway