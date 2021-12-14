Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘The Sleep Fix’ author talks solutions for getting good night’s sleep

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with ABC News correspondent Diane Macedo about her new book, The Sleep Fix. The book is intended to be a practical, user-friendly guide to getting better sleep, illuminating the reporter’s search for how to get a good night’s sleep and the surprising, scientific, and practical solutions she found along the way.

