Texas Rangers investigating death of Webb County inmate

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Webb County inmate dies after being taken to a local hospital.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Christopher Torres-Garcia was taken to the Laredo Medical Center last Wednesday from the county jail due to shortness of breath.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Torres-Garcia passed away at the hospital.

He had been at the jail since December 1st initially brought in on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.

He was on detox medication for drug addiction.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the death.

