TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway

Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to Lufkin police, traffic is being diverted around a portion of Hwy 69.

According to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin, US Hwy 69 north, just before the State Supported Living Center, is open, but traffic is sharing one side of the roadway. This is due to an ongoing, multi-agency investigation on the other side of the roadway.

Our reporter at the scene said that agencies from both Cherokee County and Angelina County were at the scene.

Pebsworth said drivers should use caution and expect delays if they are in that area.

She added that more information will be forthcoming when possible.


