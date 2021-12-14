Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Fog and drizzle this morning

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Dense fog has developed overnight and areas of mist and drizzle will be likely this morning.  Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few isolated showers into the afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach the mid 70s this afternoon.  Warm again tomorrow with more clouds than sun.  By Thursday, chances for rain including some thunderstorms will increase across East Texas.  The chance for rain drops some on Friday but this weekend those rain chances increase again.  A cold front arrives on Saturday and brings rain for most of the day along with much cooler temperatures.  The rain now looks to end Sunday by afternoon but clouds may not clear until early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Alabama-Coushatta tribe attempts to save gaming with U.S. Supreme Court filing
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 12-14-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Clouds increase today