Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store

A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a...
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a 25-year prison sentence.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a 25-year prison sentence.

Francisco Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, was in the 241st District Court and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. for robbing a Valero gas station on Jan. 26, 2021. Vallejo along with two other suspects Gilbert Garcia, 54, Samuel Garcia, 42 was accused of holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash.

Tuesday morning Vallejo plead guilty to several charges including one revocation of probation and 4 felony charges. On March 16, 2020, according to states attorney Giral, Vallejo violated and had 21 violations against his deferred adjudicated probation for Burglary of a habitation a crime punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The court granted the state’s motion to adjudicate guilt and the state recommended 10 years for the revocation of the probation charge, Judge Skeen agreed with the recommendation of the state and sentenced Vallejo to 10 years in TDC.

After addressing the revocation of the probation charge the court addressed 4 new charges that Vallejo acquired while on deferred adjudicated probation: 2 possession of controlled substance charges both 3rd-degree felonies. One first-degree felony charge for engaging in organized criminal activity, and a felony charge for aggravated robbery.

There was also an enhancement used in the sentencing phase due to the fact that Vallejo agreed that he used and exhibited a deadly weapon.

The state’s attorney recommended 25 years for the two first-degree felony charges, and 10 years for all additional charges. Judge Skeen agreed with the recommendation of the state and sentenced Vallejo to 25 years in The Texas Department of Corrections to run concurrently with his other charges.

A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed by the court.

Originally, Vallejo was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and was held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County jail.

Per the court Order, Vallejo is to remain in the custody in The Smith County Jail until his departure to TDC.

RELATED:

3rd suspect arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery

2nd suspect in Tyler convenience store robbery from January arrested

Suspects identified in Tyler convenience store robbery

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Alabama-Coushatta tribe attempts to save gaming with U.S. Supreme Court filing
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County

Latest News

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Fog and drizzle this morning
RAW: Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting suspect