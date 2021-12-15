Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam.

That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

VW says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December
At left is the DNA Doe Project's projected sketch of what Kim Ryan Casey might have looked like...
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004

Latest News

Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in...
Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75 in Haiti
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Hundreds of millions of devices could be exposed to a newly revealed software vulnerability.
EXPLAINER: The security flaw that’s freaked out the internet
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69