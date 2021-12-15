Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

El Paso man wanted for Houston murder arrested in Lubbock

Jacob Gordon Hoover, 26, of El Paso was arrested in Lubbock on Dec. 23, 2021 on a warrant out...
Jacob Gordon Hoover, 26, of El Paso was arrested in Lubbock on Dec. 23, 2021 on a warrant out of Harris County for a murder that happened in Houston in 2016.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An El Paso man who was wanted for a 2016 murder in Houston was arrested in Lubbock on Monday.

Jacob Hoover, 26, is accused of throwing a woman named Shelby Bustamante out of a pickup on the I-45 flyover in Houston. Court records show Hoover was suspected of being intoxicated and got into a fight with the victim. He is then accused of pushing her out of the truck and running her over.

Court documents say Hoover told police he kicked her out of his pickup after pushing her head against the passenger side window and saw another vehicle hit her in his rearview mirror, then tried to chase down the other vehicle. Investigators reported there was no traffic surveillance evidence to prove this.

Also, the report shows Bustamante was not hit by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. She was run over at a slow speed, then the tire marks on her clothing show the vehicle reversed back over her, the report revealed. The tire tread on her clothing matched Hoover’s tires on the pickup he was driving.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Hoover in 2019. He was out on bond and court documents show Hoover violated his bond condition. The document shows Hoover obtained a GPS device through pre-trial services and the battery on the device was dead for four hours. The document was signed by the presiding judge on Dec. 7, 2021.

On Monday, Lubbock police were performing a welfare check near 35th and Gary Ave. when they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen. When they spoke to Hoover, they learned there was an outstanding warrant in Harris County for homicide. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center without a bond.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Alabama-Coushatta tribe attempts to save gaming with U.S. Supreme Court filing
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County

Latest News

New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning
New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
Tyler PD IDs remains
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
long waits
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
Texas Rangers investigating
TX Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin PD shooting, disarming suspect