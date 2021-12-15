First Alert: A weekend cold front will bring us rain followed by cooler temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the breezy, south winds remaining in place, temperatures will remain well above seasonal norms for mid-December in East Texas for the rest of the week. Wake-up lows will be in the middle 60′s with daytime highs soaring into the lower 80′s.

On Thursday, our rain odds will go up to 30% as a cold front nearing the Intestate 20-corridor may provide enough lift to give us slightly better coverage that day. However, this first front will end up stalling out to our north, which means we continue to stay warm in the Piney Woods.

Our next big storm system and cold front will then greet us this upcoming weekend, or four days from now. On Saturday, a cold frontal passage will lead to an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms as temperatures come down into the 60′s. Saturday will be a good day to have some indoor plans ready to go since it will be a wet, blustery day throughout east Texas.

This cold front will usher in cooler air for Sunday as northerly winds rule the day. Look for daytime highs to be in the middle 50′s with a cool, northerly breeze in place. It now appears that most of your Sunday should be fairly dry. The area of low-pressure that we thought would move overhead on Sunday will now delay its arrival until Monday.

Monday will feature cloudy skies and a 40% chance of a chilly rain as that upper-low passes through Texas. With the cloud cover and light rain expected to affect our region, highs on Monday will remain on the cool side as we top out in the middle-to-upper 50′s.

