Lufkin High School Senior receives full ride scholarship to Princeton University

AJ Sabani will attend Princeton University in the Fall.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Adrian Sabani’s hard work throughout his academic career at Lufkin ISD has paid off! He recently became aware of his acceptance and full ride scholarship to Princeton University.

“A big confetti screen popped up that said, “Congratulations, You’ve Matched!”. At this point, I was like with which school? It was definitely a surprise that it was Princeton, but honestly I couldn’t be happier,” Sabani said.

Sabani said this is a binding decision which means he will attend Princeton in the Fall. He plans to major in chemical engineering.

“All of the sudden it’s just like every emotion hits me all at once everything starts happening. People start coming up to me like congratulations you need to go tell Mrs. Murphy or your other teachers who helped you with this. And it kind of felt frantic, but it was honestly such an amazing feeling. This past week it’s kind of been setting in, I’ve finally realized wow this is actually happening to me,” Sabani said.

Sabani also applied to MIT, Rice, and Yale through QuestBridge. Dayna Kerr was AJ’s AP Calculus teacher.

“AJ deserves it because he’s a great student all around. Anything you ask him to do he’s willing to do it. I’ve written numerous letters of recommendations and his was probably the easiest to write because all I had were good things to say,” Kerr said.

Sabani plans on visiting the Princeton Campus for the first time soon. His advice to younger students is to dream big.

“Try to find anything that makes you happy and anything that you can enjoy with school and try to associate happy thoughts with academics,” Sabani said.

Sabani said Lufkin ISD helped him to feel prepared for Princeton’s curriculum through their opportunities with higher level AP and dual credit courses.

