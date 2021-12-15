Mexican National Found Guilty of Transporting Illegal Immigrants Near Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - Pedro Ramirez-Urbina was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and one count of transportation of illegal aliens on Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Van Horn Border Patrol Station responded to a call from a citizen about a dead male found on the side of the road. Agents located the dead man along with another male waiting beside the body. Both illegal immigrants came from Mexico.

Approximately an hour later, another citizen alerted U.S. Border Patrol agents to seven men walking north on Chispa Road near Needle Peak. They were arrested and transported to Van Horn Border Patrol Station for processing where agents determined all illegal immigrants, including the decedent, were part of a group being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico. Ramirez was identified as the foot guide in charge of the group.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2022.

