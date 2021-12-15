Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mexican National Found Guilty of Transporting Illegal Immigrants Near Van Horn

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - Pedro Ramirez-Urbina was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and one count of transportation of illegal aliens on Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Van Horn Border Patrol Station responded to a call from a citizen about a dead male found on the side of the road. Agents located the dead man along with another male waiting beside the body. Both illegal immigrants came from Mexico.

Approximately an hour later, another citizen alerted U.S. Border Patrol agents to seven men walking north on Chispa Road near Needle Peak. They were arrested and transported to Van Horn Border Patrol Station for processing where agents determined all illegal immigrants, including the decedent, were part of a group being smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico. Ramirez was identified as the foot guide in charge of the group.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
Texas A&M President suggests changes to university structure, organization
New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning
New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
Tyler PD IDs remains
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
long waits
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles