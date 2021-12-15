East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures are starting out very mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be breezy and warm today with south winds gusting to at least 15 mph and temperatures reaching the upper 70s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon and that could warm some places to near 80 degrees. More clouds and warm weather tomorrow, but with a better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Warm, breezy weather continues into Friday. Most of the day Friday looks to stay dry with rain chances increasing late in the day and becoming likely overnight into Saturday morning. Much of the day Saturday will be rainy, chilly and breezy behind a cold front. Rain could end for some places by Saturday evening with just a slight chance into early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.