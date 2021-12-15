Nacogdoches animal shelter offers advice when adopting holiday pets

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Pet adoptions pick up this time of year because animals are popular Christmas gifts. The Nacogdoches Animal Services welcomes the adoptions if careful thought is put into them, particularly during the holidays.

“Look at their tiny little noses,” remarks a little girl admiring two puppies.

Oh, the cuteness of a child with a pup or kitten.

A few cages down, Roy Dale Langford points out a ball of fluff he’s adopting for his 7-year-old daughter. He knows the steps to follow when delivering the early Christmas present.

“Letting it get used to the house and playing. And just letting it get used to the family. There’s 3 of us,” Langford said.

Animal Control Officer Candice Rushing says an early introduction is best.

“You have to have patience,” Rushing said. “That is the biggest key. Patience is the key.”

Animal shelters suggest the Rule of 3. Three days to get used to surroundings. Three weeks for a bond. And three months to feel totally at home.

Another suggestion is to avoid gifting animals as a surprise. Check with the recipient first.

“This is a 10- to 15-year commitment. So, if you don’t have that much time to put into an animal then don’t get one,” Rushing advised.

Shelby Faires is certain Dex will make a good gift. She’s gifting herself.

“We’ve always had a love for dogs and that’s continued through my adulthood, so I definitely have a love for animals,” Faires said.

And sometimes it’s best not to be pulled in by all the cuteness.

When the little girl was asked why she liked the two puppies she answered, “Because they’re tiny. And I love babies.”

This little girl didn’t leave with a pet. The responsibility requires a bit more thought.

Nacogdoches Animal Services is offering free adoptions for kittens and cats through Friday, and the Winne Berry Humane Society in Lufkin is extending its Empty the Shelters reduced fees to December 20.

