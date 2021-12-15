Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches animal shelter offers advice when adopting holiday pets

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Pet adoptions pick up this time of year because animals are popular Christmas gifts. The Nacogdoches Animal Services welcomes the adoptions if careful thought is put into them, particularly during the holidays.

“Look at their tiny little noses,” remarks a little girl admiring two puppies.

Oh, the cuteness of a child with a pup or kitten.

A few cages down, Roy Dale Langford points out a ball of fluff he’s adopting for his 7-year-old daughter. He knows the steps to follow when delivering the early Christmas present.

“Letting it get used to the house and playing. And just letting it get used to the family. There’s 3 of us,” Langford said.

Animal Control Officer Candice Rushing says an early introduction is best.

“You have to have patience,” Rushing said. “That is the biggest key. Patience is the key.”

Animal shelters suggest the Rule of 3. Three days to get used to surroundings. Three weeks for a bond. And three months to feel totally at home.

Another suggestion is to avoid gifting animals as a surprise. Check with the recipient first.

“This is a 10- to 15-year commitment. So, if you don’t have that much time to put into an animal then don’t get one,” Rushing advised.

Shelby Faires is certain Dex will make a good gift. She’s gifting herself.

“We’ve always had a love for dogs and that’s continued through my adulthood, so I definitely have a love for animals,” Faires said.

And sometimes it’s best not to be pulled in by all the cuteness.

When the little girl was asked why she liked the two puppies she answered, “Because they’re tiny. And I love babies.”

This little girl didn’t leave with a pet. The responsibility requires a bit more thought.

Nacogdoches Animal Services is offering free adoptions for kittens and cats through Friday, and the Winne Berry Humane Society in Lufkin is extending its Empty the Shelters reduced fees to December 20.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December

Latest News

Moore students donate to Marine Toys for Tots
Moore students donate nearly $2K worth of toys to Marine Toys for Tots
A meeting was held at Huntington City Hall Wednesday morning with area leaders to discuss the...
Angelina County officials discuss transition to new EMS service
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination
WebXtra: Nacogdoches shelter warns against pets as Christmas gifts
WebXtra: Nacogdoches shelter warns against pets as Christmas gifts