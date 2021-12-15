Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches resident was killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, at 5:20 a.m. the driver of a 2012 Nissan SUV was traveling north on U.S. Highway 259 when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway. The vehicle struck the pedestrian near the intersection at County Road 104.

The victim, identified as Mardella Nooner, 68, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.