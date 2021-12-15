Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) - A sheriff says one person has died and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened Sunday evening when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

The sheriff says the person who was killed was in their 20s. The sheriff says three of the wounded were taken to a hospital by helicopter. One of the injured was believed to be a young child.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were driving a small, dark-colored sedan. No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

