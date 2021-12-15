Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Angelina County officials discuss transition to new EMS service

A meeting was held at Huntington City Hall Wednesday morning with area leaders to discuss the transition to Allegiance Mobile Health as the EMS service for Angelina County.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - A meeting was held at Huntington City Hall Wednesday morning with area leaders to discuss the transition to Allegiance Mobile Health as the EMS service for Angelina County.

Among the concerns addressed, the group ironed out the hard takeover deadline - currently set for January 31 at 12 p.m. - as well as a transition/trial period to be enacted the week before. Most of the concerns raised were by county dispatch on the procedure for how calls will be handled. The group also discussed plans to avoid staff shortages and to backfill ambulances to avoid lack of service to an area. A significant concern raised was making sure everyone was on the correct radio frequencies with the proper channels of communication and connectivity open for various kinds of calls by the takeover date.

