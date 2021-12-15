Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We are off to yet another warm and muggy start to the day as temperatures are already in the lower 70s and we haven’t even hit the lunchtime hour yet! Highs this afternoon will trend very warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as strong southerly winds blow from 15 to 25 miles per hour, with stronger gusts potentially reaching up to 30-35 mph. With that in mind, it would be a really good idea to hold off on doing any outdoor burning today and to be very careful on any area lakes. An isolated shower will be possible at times today, but most will stay muggy and dry. Showers and a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon, primarily for areas north of Highway 84, so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few stronger storms will be capable of some strong to severe wind gusts and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters. Friday will try to dry out a bit, but a few showers here and there will be possible at times. Widespread showers and storms will become likely Friday night and Saturday morning as our next strong cold front rushes through East Texas. Temperatures will be “upside down” on Saturday as we will see our highs for the day in the morning ahead of the front and temps will cool behind the front in the afternoon. Skies will partially clear out on Sunday as highs sit cool in the middle 50s. Scattered rain looks to return on Monday before skies totally dry out by next Tuesday.

