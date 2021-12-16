Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

12 Days of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen: 6 cooking tips to make the holidays easier

6 kitchen tips
6 kitchen tips(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kitchen tips, or hacks, as they’re often called, make spending time in your kitchen a bit easier and less time-consuming. Here are six that you might want to try to make your time in the kitchen more fun over the next few weeks:

Chef Folse’s Roasted Turkey
(tcw-wafb)

1. Wait 15 minutes before cutting into your roasts or turkeys when they come out of the oven. This gives the meat time to absorb all the juices from cooking. If you cut immediately, they’ll flow right into the bottom of the pan and your meat will not be as moist. It’s called letting the bird (or roast) rest.

2. Invest in some inexpensive squeeze bottles at the arts and crafts store to use when you decorate your Christmas cookies. It makes drawing on the cookies fun for all ages, and clean up is easier.

(Source: KFVS)

3. Chill wine really fast by wrapping it in a wet towel and sticking it in the freezer. Notice I said wet, not just damp. Needs to be fully wet to bring on the chill you want.

4. Refrigerate your mixing bowl and the beaters before making whipped cream to get it extra fluffy.

5. Fresh cranberries + ice cube tray + water = cute holiday ice cubes. Just make sure to rinse your cranberries first.

6. Forgot to thaw the butter for your holiday baking? No problem. Just get out your cheese grater and shred the desired amount of butter for your recipe. This actually works great when making pie crust, instead of “cutting in” the butter, you can grate it in easily.

What are some of your favorite tips?

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect

Latest News

Today's installment features recipes from folks in our newsroom!
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 newsroom casseroles
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites
3-ingredient cookies with cranberries, white chocolate and pecans by Mama Steph
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 8 great desserts