Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents in Alpine arrest convicted murderer

Was one of 5 picked up Wednesday at a Border Patrol checkpoint
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alpine, Texas (KOSA) -– – Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alpine Border Patrol Station arrested five people from a failed smuggling at highway 118. Border Patrol Checkpoint.

All five people were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol station for processing. It was discovered that one of the people who is a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of murder and felony assault and was sentenced to 20 years.

The person was convicted on April 12, 2001, in the District Court at Arapahoe County, Colorado, for the offense of Murder, and Assault in custody, and was sentenced to 20 years and 5 years Department of Corrections.

The person was referred to the Big Bend Sector Prosecutions Unit for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
The Texas Rangers are investigating Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and Commissioners Rodney...
Texas Rangers hand off investigation of Angelina County judge, commissioners to DA
A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
Millions of dollars for COVID-19 testing in Texas schools remains unused
Tyler ISD plays a role in the passing of a bill for plumbing opportunities
Tyler ISD helps pass bill improving plumbing education opportunities
Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
19-year-old Draylon Lewis, stole the ambulance while emergency workers were inside the hospital.
Lufkin police arrest a man who stole ambulance, led officers on a high speed chase
DPS agents, Tyler officers negotiate release of child after man barricades self with infant inside home