Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Brandon Belt, community come together to support Lufkin Salvation Army

Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt used his strong local following to help bring support to the Lufkin Salvation Army.

Belt along with his family helped ring the bell outside of the Lufkin Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

“This is one thing I wanted my son to see,” Belt said. “People giving back and how much it effects the community and effects a family. They don’t always get to see this part of the community and life. I want them to see how they can help when they get older.”

Belt handed out gift cards to the first 10 people who showed up as part of his East Texas Scavenger Hunt contest. Belt also planned on matching the funds raised in the two hours he was on site.

“This community helped raise me,” Belt said. “They had a lot to do with me getting into Major League Baseball. I just wanted to say thank you. The best way to do that is sometimes give out monetarily, sometimes take pictures, sometime sign autographs so we are out here trying to raise money for a good cause.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian
Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congested on Hwy 69 north in Lufkin due to investigation in roadway
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December

Latest News

Red Zone National Signing Day
Kip Lewis signs with the University of Oklahoma
SIGNING DAY: Coverage from around East Texas
SFA football brings in 11 signees on December National Signing Day
WEBXTRA: Kip Lewis signs with OU
WEBXTRA: Carthage's Kip Lewis signs with University of Oklahoma