Brazos County deputies: Nearly 5 kilos ecstasy seized from married couple’s car

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reports “one of the largest” amounts of ecstasy discovered during a drug stop, 4.8 kilograms of ecstasy pills.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Evenee Lawson, 40, and her husband Bradley Lawson, 33, on Highway 6 near Westward Ho on Dec. 15.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found a bag labeled “Versace” that contained three gallon-sized bags full of pills which they identified as MDMA or ecstasy.

The Lawsons are each facing charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

