Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Christmas crunch time! USPS prepares for busiest week of the year

By KGO Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - It’s Christmas crunch time, and the U.S. Postal Service is geared up for what they say is their busiest week of the year.

Packages and letters rush through the fast-moving conveyer belts at the USPS center in Oakland, California as the holiday rush begins.

“Just this week we are going to process over 200 million packages. And when we look at letters, and flats, and packages, over 2.3 billion pieces,” Eduardo Cuadra, the maintenance manager at the USPS Oakland Center.

He said his facility alone will process over 70,000 packages.

“In anticipation of Christmas people want to make sure that their relatives and friends are going to get their presents on time,” Cuadra said.

At the front of the facility is where crews sort pounds of holiday cards. In the back, dozens of machines sort packages, including a universal sorter and one that processes oversized packages.

To be ready for a week like this, Cuadra said USPS prepares all year for it.

Even now during the supply chain issue, he says they always have a crew present 24/7 to help make sure they deliver the best service possible to the whole country.

“This is where the rubber meets the road, so we have to make sure we deliver for the customer,” Cuadra said.

If you haven’t sent your package, Cuadra says do it as soon as possible.

“Get in line right now. You’ve got to go get them, make sure you go to your post office,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
AJ Sabani will attend Princeton University in the Fall.
Lufkin High School senior receives full-ride scholarship to Princeton University

Latest News

Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
A extremely strong windstorm swirled trash into a Colorado neighborhood.
High winds blow trash into neighborhood in Colorado
Nisa Brown, missing 13-year-old following tornado
Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado
People participate in a candlelight vigil in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the...
Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave