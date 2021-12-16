Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
Crews still working on containing North 207 fire, currently 15,000 acres and 9% contained
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.
North 207 Fire in Carson, Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties
The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with a fire in Carson County.
The fire started south of Borger on 207. The fire has now spread into Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties.
The fire North and West of Pampa City is now under control.
The evacuations order in Skellytown has been lifted.
152 is still closed.
The fire is an estimated 15,000 acres and nine percent contained.
FM 282 from 23rd Street to Highway 70 is now open.
Texas County, Oklahoma
According to the Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain a fire near Guymon around Mile Marker 22.
Currently, there are still active fire spots North of Guymon to North of Goodwell.
Strike teams from Beaver and Cimarron counties and a task force from the Forestry Department are assisting Texas County Fire Personnel with this fire.
Additionally, a strike team from Logan county is en route to aid with this fire as well.
At this time, there have been no homes lost due to the fire.
Guymon residents on the area of North of 24th Street are not allowed back at this time.
Residents who live south of 24th Street are now being allowed back home.
The fire is approximately 10,000 acres with one structure lost.
East side of Guymon is largely in check.
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties
The Parker Creek Fire currently impacts Oldham, Hartley counties.
Moore County, Texas Emergency Management says the southwest part of Moore County evacuation order has been lifted.
FM 2202 and Highway 354 has now been reopened.
You can look at the map below for the evacuation area.
The Parker Creek Fire is estimated to be 3,500 acres and is 45 percent contained.
US 354 in Oldham County is closed due to the fire. The closure has extended to FM 2386. TxDOT says the fire jumped SH 152 at FM 1059.
TxDOT says SH 354 eastbound is also closed due to a fire in Hartley County.
Multiple fires in Gray County
There are multiple fires in the south part of Pampa.
The City of Pampa says six homes and two other structures are involved in the fire.
There are no injuries at this time.
The city says several people were asked to leave their homes that are near the fires as a precaution. As of 4:00 p.m., the city said the fires were under control.
Corsino Fire in Potter County
A fire in Potter County, just south of the Moore County line is now contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with this fire, called the Corsino Fire.
The fire is an estimated 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.
Do you have pictures or videos of any of these fires? Submit them here:
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.