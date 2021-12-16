Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday.

Dennis Criner, 54 of Tyler, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health East Texas - Tyler following a 6:50 p.m. crash on Highway 64, five miles outside Tyler.

According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, Criner was traveling eastbound on SH 64 while a second driver was traveling westbound on the same roadway. According to officials, the second driver was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane where their vehicle was struck by Criner’s vehicle.

The second driver was also transported to UT Health East Texas - Tyler and remains in serious condition.

The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

