First Alert: One more warm day before rain and cooler weather arrive this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a few spotty showers from earlier today, it has been another warm and muggy December day in the Piney Woods.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight as lows drop into the upper 60′s.

Friday will be our last unseasonably warm, humid day as we will be in and out of the clouds with highs in the lower 80′s. The southerly breezes will help offset the humidity throughout the day.

Our next big storm system and cold front will then greet us on Saturday. This cold frontal passage will lead to a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms as temperatures come down into the 60′s. Saturday will be a good day to have some indoor plans ready to go since it will be a wet, blustery day throughout east Texas.

Rainfall amounts will average around one inch, which would be very beneficial given our moderate drought conditions that continue to hang over the Piney Woods.

This cold front will usher in cooler air for Sunday as northerly winds rule the day. Look for daytime highs to be in the middle 50′s with a cool, northerly breeze in place. It now appears that most of your Sunday should be fairly dry.

Monday will feature cloudy skies and a 40% chance of a chilly rain as that upper-low passes through Texas. With the cloud cover and light rain expected to affect portions our region, highs on Monday will remain on the cool side as we struggle just to get out of the 40′s.

Once this disturbance exits stage left, we will begin to clear out and enjoy some seasonally cool temperatures for next Tuesday and Wednesday as we approach the Christmas holiday. Cold mornings will give way to seasonally cool, pleasant afternoons through the middle of next week.

The return of southerly winds, however, will lead to a rapid warming trend just in time for Santa’s arrival late next week.

