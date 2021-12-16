Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is dead and another in jail following a baseball bat attack in the Rivercrest area.

According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman, the attack happened on Dec. 6. James Mikel Daugherty, 50, died on Dec. 14 at a Houston hospital.

Michael Anthony Oder Jr., 27, of Lufkin, is charged with aggravated assault. He was arrested on Dec. 7. Lenderman said a murder charge is pending a further investigation.

Oder is also charged with assault causes bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault of a public servant. Lenderman said the last offense happened during Oder’s arrest.

Lenderman said more information on the details of the incident will be released following a further investigation.

According to his obituary, Daugherty served as a volunteer firefighter for Rivercrest Redland VFD.

