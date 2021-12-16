Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car

Source: KTRE Staff
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the name of a 43-year-old woman who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

At 6:20 p.m., according to Lufkin Police Department, Nakishia Renee Samuel, 43, was attempting to cross Ellen Trout Drive at Sayers Street inside Loop 287 when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was traveling eastbound. Another vehicle was in the crossover turn lane and had stopped to allow Samuel to cross the street. However, the driver of the Corolla did not see Samuel because the area is dark, police said.

Samuel was taken to the hospital by EMS, where she later died.

