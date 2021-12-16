Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin’s fire station vaccine site offers Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters

Booster doses are recommended for anyone who's eligible, but most mandates don't include them. (CNN)(CNN)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The FDA approved booster shots for teenagers age 16 and over for the Pfizer COVID vaccine, but finding that specifically approved shot is a challenge.

At the City of Lufkin’s vaccination site by the downtown fire station, they have their special refrigerator set up to house vaccines, but it is only fit for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, with the temperature specially monitored to store them correctly. The Pfizer vaccine still needs to be stored in a freezer that is more commonly found in specialized health service areas.

Captain Jimmy Ragsdale said that of the people they are servicing for boosters, the turnout is lower than it was a month ago, but it is still helping a specific segment of the population.

“Generally, the vast majority of them are in their thirties,” said Ragsdale. “We see a lot of them. There are some that come through that are college-age that we do see for school and stuff like that and also a lot of people are doing travel and are worried about travel bans and vaccine requirements and stuff like that. We are seeing them.”

Captain Ragsdale said the site at the fire station will remain operational until their current vaccine order runs out. They will then reassess demand once the need to order new stock arises. The determination will be made by the fire chief and city council members.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

