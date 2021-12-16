Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man indicted after 3 bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in Arizona, has ties to Pima County.(Tarrant County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A grand jury in Texas has returned a capital murder indictment against a man authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier this year.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says Jason Thornburg was indicted Monday on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in September.

According to his arrest warrant, in addition to confessing to their kllings, he also confessed to earlier killing his roommate and girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

