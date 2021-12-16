Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Marshall man arrested for October shooting

A 33-year-old Marshall man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place in...
A 33-year-old Marshall man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place in October 2021.(Marshall Police Department)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 33-year-old Marshall man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place in October 2021.

According to a press release from The City of Marshall Brian George, 33 of Marshall was arrested on December 13th, with two outstanding warrants stemming from an incident that occurred on October 18, 2021.

Marshall Police patrol officers were dispatched to the area of East Houston Street and Doty Street in regards to multiple gunshots from vehicles said, officials. There was property damage from the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The Marshall Police Department detectives investigating the incident determined that George was a participant in this shooting incident, the department obtained an arrest warrant for Deadly Conduct and another arrest warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives anticipate filing additional charges in this case, said officials.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
AJ Sabani will attend Princeton University in the Fall.
Lufkin High School senior receives full-ride scholarship to Princeton University

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Slight chance for storms today
The Salt Palace in Grand Saline will be going through its third time replacing the salt walls...
Salt Palace in Grand Saline getting new salt walls installed
KTRE Early Signing Day wrap up
One year of COVID-19 vaccine in East Texas
‘Grateful and honored:’ One year anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccine in East Texas