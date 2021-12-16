Moore students donate nearly $2K worth of toys to Marine Toys for Tots

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Moore MST Magnet School students donated more than $1,900 worth of toys to Marine Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots will then distribute these toys to less fortunate children at Christmas to “ensure everyone has a Christmas,” veteran and Toys for Tots coordinator Donald Monn said.

Each grade level competes in “Clash of Coins,” a way to fundraise with Student Council. The Student Council students then bought a variety of toys including bicycles, model boats and cars, purses, and even nail polish

Monn picked up the toys on Wednesday.

“Man it just makes my heart glow, it really does, because they’re good kids,” Monn said.

Monn said they are experiencing a bike shortage this year. Here are ways you can donate.

