By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mild temperatures continue this morning with overcast skies and some drizzle early today.  Mostly cloudy skies continue this afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms.  Any thunderstorms that develop will be few and far between, but could produce brief heavy downpours and some gusty winds.  There is a marginal risk for severe storms across parts of East Texas today.  Warm and breezy again Friday with only a slight chance for some drizzle Friday morning.  Rain becomes likely along a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning.  Temperatures will drop quickly with this front and it looks to bring a cold rain to East Texas for the first half of the day Saturday.  Rain will end from north to south Saturday afternoon with some clearing of the skies by Sunday.

