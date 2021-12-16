Retired Nacogdoches surgeon Dr. Larry Walker dies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Longtime Nacogdoches retired surgeon Dr. Larry Walker has died following a lengthy decline in health.

Walker retired in 2017 after 43 years of life-saving service.

The DeKalb native landed a residency and internship at Ben Taub hospital’s famous emergency room in Houston. The grueling demands of saving lives got him on the cover of Life Magazine.

The experience helped him when he served in Vietnam, before MASH units.

Walker was Chief of Surgeons for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for decades.

A streamed memorial service will be January 7 at 10:30 from Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Diana. Walker was 81 years old.

