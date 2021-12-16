Ribbon cut on Tyler’s new VA outpatient clinic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas veterans no longer have to drive to Dallas, Shreveport, or Houston for specialty care through the VA. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on Tyler’s new VA outpatient clinic - giving veterans a new and easier option for healthcare.

“I made a trip to Dallas to get an x-ray,” said Dick Shawver, past Texas VFW state commander. “A 110-mile trip one way for two minute x-ray.”

But with the opening of Tyler’s new VA outpatient clinic, veterans like Shawver can now get specialty care closer to home.

“I’m five miles from here. Not 110 miles from the VA hospital in Dallas,” he said.

Services offered at the new clinic include radiology, MRI, expanded mental healthcare, and even a pharmacy.

“We went from 10,000 square feet at the old clinic to 55,000 square feet,” said Stephen R. Holt, MD, Executive Medical Director for VA North Texas Health Care. “And we keep the old clinic at least for another year on the lease to use it for some admin swing space.”

Holt said this facility has been long-time coming and is the result of fast-growing veterans population in East Texas and support in Washington from lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and Senator John Cornyn.

“It’s been pointed out many times that any nation that will not honor their veterans will not stay a nation that much longer,” Congressman Gohmert said on Wednesday.

The new VA clinic sits behind the Cumberland Shopping Center in south Tyler. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

But now sitting under the stars and stripes they defended is a new building that will give back to those who gave so much.

“I hope veterans in Smith County and surrounding areas come and use this. It’s for them,” Shawver.

The clinic started seeing patients at the end of November. It’s located on Centennial Parkway in Tyler, behind the Cumberland Village Shopping Center.

A map showing the location of Tyler's new VA clinic at 428 Centennial Parkway. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

