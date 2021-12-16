Second suspect arrested in Polk County burglary, fatal shooting incident

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting and alleged burglary investigation.

Benjamin Lee Brown, 31, of Conroe, was arrested and charged with burglary of a building. Brown is alleged to be involved with Wednesday, Dec. 9 incident in which a property owner allegedly shot and killed one of three men he claimed were burglarizing his property. One of the alleged burglars, Joshua Read, 37, of Houston, was fatally shot by the property owner.

The incident occurred in the 10200 block of US 190 in Polk County.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are not looking for any additional suspects. However, if anyone has additional information regarding the case, they are encouraged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810.

