State stops Biden Administration vaccine mandate for Medicaid, Medicare employees

Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a preliminary injunction for the State of Texas, stopping the Biden Administration from imposing vaccine mandates on the employees of Medicaid and Medicare providers and suppliers.

The Biden-Harris Administration required COVID-19 vaccination of eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The emergency regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) was enacted on Nov. 4.

These requirements affect approximately 76,000 providers and cover over 17 million health care workers across the country, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

