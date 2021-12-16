The Stew Review: Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ breathes new life into classic musical

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Steven Spielberg’s take on the Broadway classic West Side Story is one of the best movies of the year and it makes me slightly angry.

Angry not at any aspect of the production itself, but rather at the fact that it’s taken so long for Spielberg to finally make a musical. In a career that has given audiences no shortage of definitive, iconic films this still manages to stand out as one of the director’s best films. It may be relatively familiar territory thanks to the ubiquity of Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical and Robert Wise’s equally iconic 1961 film adaptation, but the style, energy and substance Spielberg infuses his version with makes it an equally worthy take on the material that sits comfortably alongside its predecessors.

For anyone unfamiliar, West Side Story is a loose adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, set during the 1950s in the upper west side of Manhattan. Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) are star-crossed lovers pulled between their (almost assuredly doomed) romance and the respective gangs that make up their family, the Jets and the Sharks. The two gangs are determined to duke it out until only one side is left standing all in a futile effort to maintain supremacy over a sliver of the island that is slowly being demolished in the name of “progress.”

The love story between Tony and Maria, as it has been with every version of Romeo & Juliet I’ve ever watched, is the least interesting aspect of the film. Even taking into account that this is only a few steps removed from a fairy tale, it’s still far too rushed for me to capably invest myself in its obviously doomed trajectory. I’m not sure how you amend that without drastically altering things so it is what it is. That said, Elgort and Zegler sell it as well as possible. Elgort is fine enough though he never quite reached a pitch that convinced me he should have necessarily beaten out any other qualified actor for the part. He can at least sing better than I expected. Zegler, on the other hand, is a remarkable find. Pulled from obscurity with zero screen or professional stage credits to her name, Zegler answered an open casting call and caught Spielberg’s eye and it’s not hard at all to see why. She has a poise, presence and, perhaps most importantly, a voice that immediately screams “I’m going to be a star.”

What lands hardest this time is the rivalry between the Sharks and Jets and the way Spielberg manages to draw a stark contrast between them while still illuminating the ways in which they are equally failed by a system and society that is more than happy to pass them by. The Jets, led by Riff (Mike Faist giving my favorite performance in the film), are practically nihilists. Emaciated and aimless, they fight tooth and nail to maintain the illusion of control. The Sharks, led by Bernardo (David Alvarez), just want their slice of the American pie. They came to New York City just like countless other immigrants and, like them, work to the bone to earn their way yet are still shunned and demeaned simply because of their skin color.

These gangs are perpetually at each other’s throats in a rivalry that culminates with deadly consequences. Yet Spielberg takes care to emphasize that they’re fighting against the wrong forces. At minimum, each side should be empathetic to the other’s plight given proximity and similarity. And yet they can’t look past their own petty rivalry to realize the city and society’s apathy toward them is far more important than who “controls” a few blocks of a neighborhood. Their meaningless feud has never felt more heartbreaking than it does here.

Part of what makes the depiction of these gangs work is the casting. I mentioned above that Faist gives my favorite performance of the film and it really can’t be overstated just how wonderfully cast he and the rest of the Sharks and Jets are. They inhabit and embody a specific sensibility, as though Spielberg managed to pluck them right off a 1950s sidewalk and herded them right onto the set in 2019. Modern actors simply do not look or sound like their contemporaries from decades ago and yet somehow Spielberg managed to have them embody a manner of being that simply no longer exists. Feist embodies this perhaps moreso than anyone else with a wiry, tightly wound demeanor and physicality that feels precisely like the Bruce Davidson photos he apparently studied in preparation. Riff is one of the more tragic characters in the film and Feist delivers a performance that feels worn and weary in a way that’s rare for a musical and yet is never at odds with the more heightened tone of the genre.

Speaking of heightened, there are simply not enough superlatives to throw around in praise of what Spielberg pulls off with West Side Story’s musical numbers. For anyone wondering what the point of remaking an already iconic film (especially one with music and lyrics as beloved as those in West Side Story), this is why. Spielberg infuses a style and energy into these numbers that simply didn’t exist in Wise’s version. That’s not a cut on the original film, this version exists perfectly alongside it but with a stamp placed on it by its director that is unmistakable. Take “America,” for example. In Wise’s version it feels much more stagebound, even conversational between the characters. Spielberg keeps the back and forth nature of the song but has it unfold throughout the neighborhood. It becomes a sprawling number bursting with color and energy. The new version of “Mambo!” is nothing short of breathtaking. It’s a little difficult to pick a favorite because they’re all just so good.

This is Spielberg working at the height of his powers, which is perhaps an odd realization to come to given the rumors of his possible impending retirement. But whether he’s got one more movie left in him or a half dozen, this will still stand strong among the best work he’s ever made. There is a command of craft on display here that most directors could only dream of. Spielberg’s desire to make a musical has been evident ever since the dance hall brawl from his infamous World War II-set flop, 1941 and his Busby Berkeley tribute in the opening of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. I wish we’d gotten West Side Story sooner. But regardless of when it arrived, it’s more than worth the wait.

