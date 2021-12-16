Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas dog missing in Michigan for months finally is found

Man's best friend was reunited with his Texas family after missing for months in the wilds of...
Man's best friend was reunited with his Texas family after missing for months in the wilds of West Michigan.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A dog that disappeared in Michigan last summer while visiting from Texas has been returned to his grateful owners. Jennifer Hysell and her husband drove 15 hours from Dallas to be reunited Tuesday with Parker, their beloved pit bull.

Parker ran away in July while Hysell was in Bangor, Michigan, for her father’s funeral. Hysell searched but eventually had to return to Texas. In late November, Parker was spotted behind a store in South Haven. Finally, on Dec. 11, the dog was lured into a kennel and caught.

Parker’s owner, Jennifer Hysell, calls him “Parker the Marker” because the dog has left a positive mark on people.

