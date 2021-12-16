Thursday’s Weather: Slight chance for storms today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mild temperatures continue this morning with overcast skies and some drizzle early today. Mostly cloudy skies continue this afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that develop will be few and far between, but could produce brief heavy downpours and some gusty winds. There is a marginal risk for severe storms across parts of East Texas today. Warm and breezy again Friday with only a slight chance for some drizzle Friday morning. Rain becomes likely along a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop quickly with this front and it looks to bring a cold rain to East Texas for the first half of the day Saturday. Rain will end from north to south Saturday afternoon with some clearing of the skies by Sunday.

