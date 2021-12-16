Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin

(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

At 6:20 p.m., according to Lufkin Police Department, a woman was attempting to cross Ellen Trout Drive at Sayers Street inside Loop 287 when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was traveling eastbound. Another vehicle was in the crossover turn lane and had stopped to allow the woman to cross the street. However, the Corolla did not see the woman because the area is dark, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS, where she later died.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December