Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

12 Days of Christmas recipes: 5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake by Mama Steph

5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake by Mama Steph
5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake by Mama Steph(KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today’s recipe is five ingredients packed full of flavor, and it couldn’t be easier to make.

5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake

6 cups of fruit (I used five cups chopped apples and 1 cup fresh cranberries)

1 1/2 sticks of butter, melted

1 yellow cake mix

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees, and spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Wash, core and chop apples. (I used Granny Smith, as they hold up well to baking) If using fresh cranberries, wash them, as well.

Place the fruit across the bottom of the baking dish. Combine the cinnamon and sugar, and then sprinkle evenly over the fruit. Toss the fruit a bit to help settle the cinnamon sugar.

Sprinkle the cake mix evenly over the fruit. Shake the dish to help the cake mix settle.

Pour the butter evenly over the whole mixture.

Bake 45 to 50 minutes, until top is golden brown, bubbly around the edges, and not wet in the center of the top.

Allow to cool 15 minutes before serving; top with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car
The Texas Rangers are investigating Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and Commissioners Rodney...
Texas Rangers hand off investigation of Angelina County judge, commissioners to DA
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
Benjamin Lee Brown, 31, of Conroe was arrested in connection with a recent attempted burglary...
Second suspect arrested in Polk County burglary, fatal shooting incident

Latest News

6 kitchen tips
12 Days of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen: 6 cooking tips to make the holidays easier
Today's installment features recipes from folks in our newsroom!
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 newsroom casseroles
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites