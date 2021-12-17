First Alert: A cold front to bring in rain followed by much cooler temperatures this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Tonight will be our last warm and muggy night for quite some time as our next big cold front will greet us tomorrow.

This cold frontal passage will lead to a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday morning, tapering off by the mid-afternoon time frame. Saturday will be one of those backward days in which our warmest part of the day will be in the morning hours as we start off in the 60′s, then fall into the 50′s by the afternoon as northerly winds usher in much cooler air into the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts will average around one inch, which would be very beneficial given our moderate drought conditions that continue to hang over the Piney Woods.

This cold front will usher in cooler air for Sunday as northerly winds rule the day. Look for daytime highs to be in the middle 50′s with a cool, northerly breeze in place. It now appears that most of your Sunday should be fairly dry.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of a chilly rain as that upper-low passes through Texas. With the cloud cover and light rain expected to affect portions our region, highs on Monday will remain on the cool side as we struggle just to get out of the 40′s.

Once this disturbance exits stage left, we will begin to clear out and enjoy some seasonally cool temperatures for next Tuesday and Wednesday as we approach the Christmas holiday. Cold mornings will give way to seasonally cool, pleasant afternoons through the middle of next week.

The return of southerly winds, however, will lead to a gradual warming trend for the latter half of next week as daytime highs climb back into the 70′s.

In looking into our crystal ball, it looks like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be on the warm and dry side of things.

