Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: A cold front to bring in rain followed by much cooler temperatures this weekend

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Tonight will be our last warm and muggy night for quite some time as our next big cold front will greet us tomorrow. 

This cold frontal passage will lead to a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday morning, tapering off by the mid-afternoon time frame.  Saturday will be one of those backward days in which our warmest part of the day will be in the morning hours as we start off in the 60′s, then fall into the 50′s by the afternoon as northerly winds usher in much cooler air into the Piney Woods. 

Rainfall amounts will average around one inch, which would be very beneficial given our moderate drought conditions that continue to hang over the Piney Woods.

This cold front will usher in cooler air for Sunday as northerly winds rule the day.  Look for daytime highs to be in the middle 50′s with a cool, northerly breeze in place.  It now appears that most of your Sunday should be fairly dry. 

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of a chilly rain as that upper-low passes through Texas.  With the cloud cover and light rain expected to affect portions our region, highs on Monday will remain on the cool side as we struggle just to get out of the 40′s.

Once this disturbance exits stage left, we will begin to clear out and enjoy some seasonally cool temperatures for next Tuesday and Wednesday as we approach the Christmas holiday.  Cold mornings will give way to seasonally cool, pleasant afternoons through the middle of next week.

The return of southerly winds, however, will lead to a gradual warming trend for the latter half of next week as daytime highs climb back into the 70′s.

In looking into our crystal ball, it looks like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be on the warm and dry side of things. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook

Most Read

Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of woman killed when hit by car
The Texas Rangers are investigating Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and Commissioners Rodney...
Texas Rangers hand off investigation of Angelina County judge, commissioners to DA
Woman dies after being struck by car on Ellen Trout Drive in Lufkin
Benjamin Lee Brown, 31, of Conroe was arrested in connection with a recent attempted burglary...
Second suspect arrested in Polk County burglary, fatal shooting incident

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Warm and muggy again