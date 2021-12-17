Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Warm and muggy again

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Get ready for yet another warm and muggy day today as most of us are waking up to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! We will hold onto the partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with the chance for a few light showers/areas of light sprinkles and drizzle. Highs this afternoon will trend well above average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, but warm weather lovers need to soak it up while they can as a big shake-up is arriving very early tomorrow morning. Widespread showers and storms will become likely after midnight on Saturday morning as our next strong cold front rushes through East Texas. Some stronger wind gusts and small hail will be possible at times, as well as some very heavy rainfall so be sure to remain weather alert and be extra safe if you have to hit the roads early that day. Temperatures will also be “upside down” on Saturday as we will see our highs for the day in the morning ahead of the front and temps will cool behind the front in the afternoon. Skies will partially clear out on Sunday as highs sit cool in the middle 50s. Scattered rain looks to return on Monday before skies totally dry out by next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

